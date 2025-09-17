Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, September 18, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1552 (September 18, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1552 for (September 18, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Thursday, September 18, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Wednesday, September 17, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A utensil or a tool designed for cutting, consisting of a flat piece of hard material, usually steel or other metal (the blade), usually sharpened on one edge, attached to a handle. The blade may be pointed for piercing."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “K”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, September 18, 2025, is: KNIFE

How many turns did it take fo you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in 4 turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 4.0 guesses on average to get today's wordle answer while 23.7% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 52.3. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 82.2. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "KNIFE":

The word "knife" originates from the Old Norse word "knifr," reflecting its long history as a cutting tool.

A knife is typically composed of a blade and a handle, with various designs tailored for specific tasks like cooking, hunting, or combat.

Knives have been used by humans for thousands of years, dating back to prehistoric times, showcasing their importance in daily life and survival.

In modern contexts, knives come in many forms, including kitchen knives, pocket knives, and surgical knives, each serving a unique purpose.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, then you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for 17 September 2025 was TEETH.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 3.7, and 30.5% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1551, 17 September 2025: TEETH

Wordle #1550, 16 September 2025: LEFTY

Wordle #1549, 15 September 2025: ALONG

Wordle #1548, 14 September 2025: NOISY

Wordle #1547, 13 September 2025: NADIR

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out the Spelling Bee Solver , Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More

