Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event schedule and rewards

Netmarble has announced a new Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event. Players can get various in-game items from the event, which runs from April 4 at 9 am UTC+0 till April 11, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0. The event rewards Traces of Shadows, Melding Cube Selection Chest, Hunter Exclusive Weapon design, and more. One must reach Sung Jinwoo level 10 to participate in the event.

Ad

That said, below are the details of the Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event.

Get tons of rewards from the Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event

Players can get multiple freebies from the latest Jian Growth Support login event (Image via Netmarble)

Players can get multiple rewards from their in-game mailboxes by logging in to the title for seven days. Netmarble has specified the reward claim period for each day, during which players can log in and claim the rewards. Here are the details:

Ad

Trending

Reward details

Day 1: Traces of Shadow ✕ 30 and Melding Cube Selection Chest ✕ 10

Traces of Shadow ✕ 30 and Melding Cube Selection Chest ✕ 10 Day 2 : Boss Challenge Key ✕ 4 and Gold ✕ 250,000

: Boss Challenge Key ✕ 4 and Gold ✕ 250,000 Day 3: Workshop of Brilliant Light Invitation ✕ 1 and Hunter Mana Power Elixir II ✕ 20

Workshop of Brilliant Light Invitation ✕ 1 and Hunter Mana Power Elixir II ✕ 20 Day 4: Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design ✕ 2 and Dungeon Mission Unity Key ✕ 5

Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design ✕ 2 and Dungeon Mission Unity Key ✕ 5 Day 5: Rune Fragment ✕ 200 and Artifact Enhancement Chip I ✕ 200

Rune Fragment ✕ 200 and Artifact Enhancement Chip I ✕ 200 Day 6: Dungeon Mission Unity Key ✕ 5 and Gold ✕ 250,000

Dungeon Mission Unity Key ✕ 5 and Gold ✕ 250,000 Day 7: Powder of Blessing ✕ 100 and Advanced Mana Crystal ✕ 20

Also read: Best Klukai build in GFL 2 Exilium

Reward claim period for each day

Ad

Day 1: April 4 at 9:00 am to April 5, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0

April 4 at 9:00 am to April 5, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0 Day 2: April 5 at 9:00 am to April 6, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0

April 5 at 9:00 am to April 6, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0 Day 3: April 6 at 9:00 am to April 7, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0

April 6 at 9:00 am to April 7, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0 Day 4: April 7 at 9:00 am to April 8, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0

April 7 at 9:00 am to April 8, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0 Day 5: April 8 at 9:00 am to April 9, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0

April 8 at 9:00 am to April 9, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0 Day 6: April 9 at 9:00 am to April 10, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0

April 9 at 9:00 am to April 10, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0 Day 7: April 10 at 9:00 am to April 11, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0

Also read: Mechty in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Note that the rewards of Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event will remain in the mailbox only for a limited period. Players cannot claim them after they expire. So, they are advised to log in during the claim period and immediately redeem the rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More