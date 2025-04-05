  • home icon
  • Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event schedule and rewards

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 05, 2025 01:17 IST
Solo Leveling Arise Jian
Details about the Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has announced a new Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event. Players can get various in-game items from the event, which runs from April 4 at 9 am UTC+0 till April 11, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0. The event rewards Traces of Shadows, Melding Cube Selection Chest, Hunter Exclusive Weapon design, and more. One must reach Sung Jinwoo level 10 to participate in the event.

That said, below are the details of the Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event.

Get tons of rewards from the Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event

Players can get multiple freebies from the latest Jian Growth Support login event (Image via Netmarble)

Players can get multiple rewards from their in-game mailboxes by logging in to the title for seven days. Netmarble has specified the reward claim period for each day, during which players can log in and claim the rewards. Here are the details:

Reward details

  • Day 1: Traces of Shadow ✕ 30 and Melding Cube Selection Chest ✕ 10
  • Day 2: Boss Challenge Key ✕ 4 and Gold ✕ 250,000
  • Day 3: Workshop of Brilliant Light Invitation ✕ 1 and Hunter Mana Power Elixir II ✕ 20
  • Day 4: Hunter Exclusive Weapon Design ✕ 2 and Dungeon Mission Unity Key ✕ 5
  • Day 5: Rune Fragment ✕ 200 and Artifact Enhancement Chip I ✕ 200
  • Day 6: Dungeon Mission Unity Key ✕ 5 and Gold ✕ 250,000
  • Day 7: Powder of Blessing ✕ 100 and Advanced Mana Crystal ✕ 20

Reward claim period for each day

  • Day 1: April 4 at 9:00 am to April 5, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0
  • Day 2: April 5 at 9:00 am to April 6, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0
  • Day 3: April 6 at 9:00 am to April 7, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0
  • Day 4: April 7 at 9:00 am to April 8, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0
  • Day 5: April 8 at 9:00 am to April 9, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0
  • Day 6: April 9 at 9:00 am to April 10, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0
  • Day 7: April 10 at 9:00 am to April 11, 2025, at 8:59 am UTC+0

Note that the rewards of Solo Leveling Arise Jian's Growth Support login event will remain in the mailbox only for a limited period. Players cannot claim them after they expire. So, they are advised to log in during the claim period and immediately redeem the rewards.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

