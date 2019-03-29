Where to watch? MotoGP, Argentina Grand Prix: TV Telecast, Online Live Stream, Track and Weather info

MotoGP of Argentina - Previews

The MotoGP circus heads to South America for the round-2 of MotoGP World Championship, the Argentina GP.

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won the season opener at Qatar ahead of seven-time world champion Marc Marquez. Honda's Marquez has taken pole a record four times and won Argentina Grand Prix twice, making him the most winning MotoGP rider on this circuit.

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix:

Round 2 of 2019 MotoGP World Championship: Argentina Grand Prix

Date: March 29-31, 2019.

Circuit Location: Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Most Wins (Rider): Marc Marquez (2)

Most Poles (Rider): Marc Marquez (4)

Fastest Lap: Marc Marquez - 1:37.683

When is MotoGP Argentina?

MotoGP Argentina will take place on Sunday, April 8 at 7 pm.

Before that, practice 1 and 2 will get underway on Friday, April 6 at 2.55pm and 7.05pm respectively.

Practice 3 begins at 2.55pm on Saturday, April 7 before qualifying at 7.10pm.

Where to watch the 2019 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix in the UK?

The Round 2 of MotoGP world championship, the Argentina Grand Prix will be telecasted live on BT Sport. The entire race weekend, including Moto2 and Moto3 will be available on BT Sport 2.

Where to watch the 2019 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix in the USA?

beIN Sports will telecast the 2019 Argentina Grand Prix in the USA.

Where to watch the 2019 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix in Asia?

The live telecast of MotoGP Argentina is available in Fox Sports Asia.

Where to watch the 2019 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix in India?

MotoGP Argentina will be available Live on Sony Ten in India

Where is MotoGP Argentina held and how many laps do riders race?

MotoGP Argentina takes place at circuit Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. The track is located in the north of the country, 700 miles from Buenos Aires.

The MotoGP riders do a total of 25 laps while Moto2 & Moto3 riders do 15 & 14 laps respectively. Each lap at Termas de Rio Hondo is 4.8km long.

