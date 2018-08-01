11TH CAR RALLY FOR THE BLIND 2018, AUGUST 5 2018,FRIENDSHIP DAY

Rally for the Blind

11th Car Rally for the Blind 2018

Sunday August 05th 2018, Friendship Day

Time: 09:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Venue: VEGA CITY MALL – Bannerghatta Road (Near Jayadeva Hospital)

Guests of Honour / Chief Guest: 09:30 am FLAG OFF by : Honourable Minister for Transport Mr. D.C. Thammanna.

Mr. Ramalinga Reddy – MLA (BTM Constituency)

Dr. S.Satyapal – President – National Road Safety Organisation

03:30 Pm Chief Guest: Ms. Soumya Reddy – MLA (Jayanagar Constituency) will distribute Prizes to all Winners

Entertainment will be by 1) Acoustic Assassins lead by Nishant Bali and Crew will storm the floor with Power filled English Vocals, Jonathan Job will strum his way into every rhythm, Baski Baskar of Zumba Fitness will demonstrate why and how Fitness is a MUST

This Event will Foster the best FRIENDSHIP and will remain to stay as the BEST Friendship day.

Participate in the Rally and

Hum the Message –

Forever Friends ….. However.

Rotary Bangalore Abilities, a unique club in the Rotary community created by persons with disability to focus on disability-related projects, is joining hands with 90degree, a city-based organiser, under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) to organise the 11th Car Rally for the Blind. The rally is supported by JK Tyres as a Co-Sponsor; VEGA CITY MALL in Bannerghatta Road has agreed to host the Venue and are Venue Partners with SportsKeeda being Emedia Partners.

’The idea is to create an event where car drivers and other able-bodied persons could learn to work with persons with blindness (who would be the navigators), Also to raise funds for Rotary Bangalore Abilities’. RBA plans to build a cross-disability school with infrastructure, technology and manpower to support the learning of all children with disability.

The rally is organised in a Regulatory Format or Time, Speed and Distance (TSD) format. There is NO SPEED in this ….. Drive with your Family – it’s FUN

Each driver will be assigned a visually challenged navigator, who will be given the route map of the rally in Braille. The navigator will instruct the driver on where to go by reading the route from the Braille map.

For example: If the navigator were to say, “Take Right U-turn 100 metres ahead and maintain a speed of 30kmph,” the driver has to follow the instruction. Drivers who do not have a navigator and willing to participate, will be assigned with a navigator.

The rally will be flagged off at 9 am on Sunday, August 5, 2018 from VEGA CITY MALL – Bannerghatta Road Bangalore (Near Jayadeva Hospital)

Categories:

Experts (the driver/navigator pair who had taken part in earlier rallies)

Novices (first-time drivers/navigator pair),

Women (all-women crew),

Physically challenged driver/blind navigator combination,

RURAL ROTARY CLUB Class – Competitors from Rotary clubs outside of Bangalore.

Winners will get prizes while others will be given certificates.

For any further queries, call or WhatsApp Priya S, Public Image Director, Rotary Bangalore Abilities: +91 9538214974