24 Hours of Le Mans 2017 results: Hat trick for Porsche

Porsche claimed a third Le Mans win in a row after a dramatic edition of the 24-hour race that saw plenty of twists and turns along the way.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 20:09 IST

Porsche in action at Le Mans

Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley ensured a third successive Le Mans victory for Porsche after completing a sensational late comeback.

After years of Audi dominance in the 24-hour race, Porsche has come to the forefront in recent years, and it was on top of the podium again Sunday, albeit with its number two car rather than the much-fancied first team.

It looked like it would not be Porsche's day early on in the endurance race, as Toyota set the early pace, the Japanese manufacturer occupying the top two places for the majority of the first 10 hours of racing.

However, Toyota's fortunes began to unravel after a lengthy spell behind a safety car.

And, as the race ticked over into its 11th hour, disaster struck – Kamui Kobayashi's vehicle lost power, ending the former Formula One driver's hopes.

Moments later, the next Toyota was in trouble, a left-rear puncture leaving Nicolas Lapierre with flames coming out of the back of his car.

With the two Toyotas out of the running, Porsche took complete control, as Nick Tandy, Neel Jani and Andre Lotterer opened up a 12-lap lead.

@Porsche_Team wins the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2017!

The drama was far from over, though, as a mechanical fault with the number one Porsche brought its race to a premature end, the lead car unable to reach the pits.

That saw Jackie Chan DC Racing take over the lead – the first time a lower classification vehicle had led Le Mans – but the Porsche revival denied the team a memorable victory.

Slowly Bernhard, Bamber and Hartley cut the deficit, and an extended stop for Ho-Pin Tung opened the door, Porsche roaring through it with two hours remaining .

There was no stopping Porsche, as Bernhard clocked up a third win, while Bamber secured his second and Hartley his first.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Porsche LMP Team

2. Jackie Chan DC Racing +1 lap

3. Vaillante Rebellion +3 laps

4. Jackie Chan DC Racing +4 laps

5. Signatech Alpine Matmut +5 laps