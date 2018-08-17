Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Raghul Rangasamy takes pole in MRF F1600 event

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
29   //    17 Aug 2018, 19:38 IST

Chennai, Aug 17 (PTI): Raghul Rangasamy took a big step towards realising his dream of earning a ticket to the Mazda Road To Indy shootout in U.S.A later this year by grabbing his first pole of the season in the MRF F1600 class in the fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Racing Championship at nearby Sriperumbudur.

"As I am already 25, this is my last chance to make it to the Mazda Road To Indy shootout and I am giving it everything I have," he said, referring to the upper age limit for participation in the shootout whose winner is eligible for a scholarship of USD 200,000.

The Mamallapuram-based Rangasamy,currently second in the championship, just 12 points adrift of leader Ashwin Datta, clocked one minute, 39.828 seconds, ahead of Sandeep Kumar (01:40.028) and Kolkata's Arya Singh (01:40.268).

Earlier, Chennai's Nabil Hussain (MSport), who heads the Formula LGB 1300 leaderboard, also qualified in pole position in his category with a lap of 01:53.679, followed by Ashwin Datta of Momentum Motorsports (01:53.705) and Bengaluru's Sohil Shah of MSport (01:54.279).

Also grabbing pole position in their respective categories were: Varun Anekar of Race Concepts (Super Stock), Nikhunj Vagh of Team N1 (Indian Junior Touring Cars) and Raghul Rangasamyof Performance Racing (Esteem Cup).

Meanwhile, last years champion Arjun Narendran (Arka Motorsports) from Coimbatore was the quickest in the Free practice session for high-end Indian Touring Cars as he clocked a best of 01:52.812 ahead of Saturdays qualifying run.

Kolhapur's Dhruv Mohite (01:54.959), who tops the Volkswagen Ameo Cup leaderboard, took pole position ahead of his nearest rival Saurav Bandyopadhyay of Mumbai (01:55.719)

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: Analysis of Day 2 football results
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 teams who held the FIFA World Cup and...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal held to a...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Team India will win the 2018 SAFF...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the first round of games
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the second round of...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Analyzing the suitability of Asensio or...
RELATED STORY
The 5 most successful transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
The Best Premier League XI from the 2000s 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us