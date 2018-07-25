Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
75 riders to take part in 5th rd of MRF 2-wheelers rally on

11   //    25 Jul 2018, 19:04 IST

July 29

Coimbatore, Jul 25 (PTI) Seventy-five riders have confirmed participation in the 5th Round of MRF MOGRIP FMSCI National Rally for two-wheelers to be held here on July 29.

The MRF 2W Rally of Coimbatore, promoted by Godspeed (Pune) and organised by Coimbatore Auto Sports Club (CASC), will be conducted in a mix of dirt and gravel special stages.

The total distance of the route is approximately 111.11 km with the special stages of 57 km.

"This time around, unlike last year, there will be two special dtages the Black Thunder stage (14.85 km) and the Thunder World (14.45 km) run twice in the same direction," CASC secretary J Prithviraj said.

The stages are set around the wind farms near the Kethanur (Palladam in Tirupur District) area and a service park is established there for the competitors to service and refuel their vehicles, he said.

Already 75 riders have confirmed participation across nine classes that form the championship Super Bike (Pro Expert, Group A), Super Bike (Expert Group A);

Super Sport 130 Group B, Super Sport 165 Group B, Super Sport 260 Group B, Super Sport 400 Group B, Super Sport 550 Group B and Scooter 210 Group B and Ladies Class Group B.

There is also the 'Star of Tamil Nadu' category exclusively for riders from Tamil Nadu, which has attracted 12 contestants, even as a wide range of imported and domestic motorcycles will be seen in action.

The event will start from service park (Kethanur) at 09:00 am and will finish at about two pm at Hotel Gokulam Park, in the city

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
