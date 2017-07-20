Alex Bowman to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports ride

Bowman, who performed well last year in the No. 88 Hendrick Chevrolet, will take over the car after Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s retirement.

by Omnisport News 20 Jul 2017, 19:43 IST

Alex Bowman, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has apparently gotten his wish — Alex Bowman will take over the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after the popular Earnhardt retires at the end of this season.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the news via a tweet Thursday morning.

Earnhardt earlier this year announced he will retire from full-time competition at the end of this season, his 19th in the NASCAR Cup series.

The 24-year-old Bowman had an unexpected but successful audition in the No. 88 Chevrolet last season, when Earnhardt was sidelined by concussion issues. The young driver posted three top-10 finishes, won a pole and led 200 laps in 10 races. He also finished on the lead lap in seven of his 10 starts. He's currently a test driver for Hendrick.

“Ever since I was a kid, racing is all I’ve wanted to do,” Bowman said, via a Hendrick Motorsports release. “I’ve had so many people believe in me along the way. My family has sacrificed a lot and always been behind me. I would never have this chance without the support of Dale and everyone involved with the No. 88 team. To be part of Hendrick Motorsports and for Mr. Hendrick to have this confidence in me, it’s just amazing.

“The No. 88 team is such a great group of people. I know we can pick up where we left off last year, and I truly believe we can win races and contend for a championship. I’m excited to build on the relationship with Nationwide and all of our partners. It means the world that they have faith in me, and I’m thankful to have them on my side. Now I just want to go win.”

Earnhardt Jr. had endorsed Bowman as his replacement in May in a Periscope video.

“Alex Bowman in the 88 car next year, is that what you want? That would be pretty awesome," Earnhardt Jr. said, via NBC Sports. "Alex in the 88. That sounds good to me. He earned it last year. He ran real good.”

Nationwide will return as primary sponsor of the No. 88 car for 19 races next season, including the Daytona 500.