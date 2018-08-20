Alonso creates motorsport history with victory at Silverstone

Fernando Alonso's #8 car

Fernando Alonso became the first Formula One world champion to win the 6 Hours of Silverstone, as he combined with Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima to take Sunday's race.

Alonso may have found life tough in F1 with McLaren this season but the Spaniard has now reeled off three successive victories for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship.

Having already triumphed at Spa and Le Mans earlier in the year, the trio held off the challenge of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez as the two Toyota cars dominated the field.

Buemi crucially seized the lead in an eventful race with 50 minutes remaining and went on to cross the line 19 seconds clear of nearest rival Kobayashi.

Alonso has announced he will leave McLaren at the end of 2018 and will not seek a drive elsewhere on the F1 grid, ending a successful career that included winning back-to-back titles with Renault.

With victories at the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans already on his CV, the 37-year-old just needs to claim the Indy 500 to complete motorsport's famous 'Triple Crown', a feat only previously achieved by Englishman Graham Hill.

2 - Fernando Alonso (Toyota) is the second Spanish driver to win #6hoursofsilverstone after Marc Gené in 2007 for Peugeot. Domain pic.twitter.com/1tnw8ZUOQZ — OptaJuan (@OptaJuan) August 19, 2018