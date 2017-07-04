Alonso hopeful of Austria improvements

After securing his first points of the 2017 Formula One season in Azerbaijan, Fernando Alonso is eyeing more for McLaren in Austria.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 17:23 IST

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is optimistic McLaren's dismal 2017 campaign is on an upward curve and believes they can be competitive at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The two-time Formula One champion has only finished two of his seven races this season - failing to start in Russia and retiring from the remaining four.

His ninth-place finish in Azerbaijan last time out finally got the Spaniard his first points of the year and he hopes to add to that in Austria this weekend.

"I really enjoyed my race in Baku," said Alonso.

"Our performance in the race not only showed that the foundations of our car package are strong, but also that our operational team – our mechanics, engineers and strategists – are all racers, poised and waiting to take advantage of any situation.

"Two points may have been a small consolation after an extremely tough weekend, but, as I said at the time, we'll take it and use it to drive us forwards.

"And there are reasons to feel more optimistic about our weekend in Austria. It's a circuit that's not as dependent on power as some of the recent races, and I think our car will be better suited to the twists and turns of the Spielberg circuit. I think we'll be able to push hard.

"We've also got a couple of useful steps coming on the car, including – hopefully – Honda's revised Spec Three power unit, which I tried during Friday practice in Azerbaijan.

"Every step is important, so I'm looking forward to a positive weekend where we can once again get everything out of the car."