Alonso still rated as F1's most complete driver by Fittipaldi

Emerson Fittipaldi says Fernando Alonso is still the best in the business and feels Mercedes' Formula One dominance will not last forever.

by Omnisport News 21 Mar 2017, 03:25 IST

Fernando Alonso in action for McLaren

Fernando Alonso remains the most complete driver in Formula One and should stay in the sport for the foreseeable future, according to Emerson Fittipaldi.

Alonso won the drivers' championship in 2005 and 2006 during his time at Renault, before finishing as a runner-up three times with Ferrari.

The Spaniard's returned to McLaren in 2015 has proved fruitless, with disappointing finishes of 17th and 10th at the struggling constructor.

There had been hopes that new regulations in F1 would level the playing field for the coming season, but McLaren endured more problems in pre-season and it is thought Alonso will contemplate his future with the team if he endures another campaign of struggle.

Last year, there were even rumblings that he may retire, but Fittipaldi - also a two-time world champion - expects Alonso, considered by many as one of the most gifted drivers of his generation, to continue enjoying success.

"To me, still today, Fernando Alonso is the most complete driver that's out there racing," Fittipaldi, speaking courtesy of Laureus, told Omnisport.

"He's incredible for testing and he's incredible as a racer. You know the famous phrase, when the flag drops the bulls**t stops. He's always there running very strong but sometimes the equipment is not there.

"He's a world champion and is extremely talented and very intelligent. He's going to leave a lot of legacy.

"I hope he doesn't stop. He has the physical ability to continue for many years, as long as he has the passion then he can continue for many years."

Big day of training in the morning, and an amazing afternoon at Torquay, historic surfing capital.#australia #lifestyle pic.twitter.com/R0DK76A1yy — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 20, 2017

The dominance of F1 by Mercedes has gone unchallenged for the past three seasons, but Fittipaldi - a former McLaren driver - claimed the chasing pack can come back strong.

"Looking at the history of motor racing, the cycle and success of a team always happens," he added.

"Sometimes a team can be three, four or five years competing and winning.

"[But] McLaren can come back very strong, Ferrari can come back very strong, Williams can come back very strong. They've already won many world championships."