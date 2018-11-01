Arunachal to host Indian National Rally Championships

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 01 Nov 2018, 10:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Itanagar, Nov 1 (PTI) The third round of the Indian National Rally Championships -- the country's premier motorsports event -- will be held here from Friday.

The November 2 to 4 event will be flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Top motorsports competitors from across the country will particpate in the rally that is being hosted by the Motorsports Club of Arunachal, which has been affiliated to the Federation of Motorsports Clubs Of India (FMSCI)-- the apex governing body of motorsports in the country.

"The event will also witness the launch of Arunachal Tourism Police, the first such force in Northeast India aimed exclusively at helping tourists and providing a safe environment for visitors to the state," the organisers said in a press release.

The rally teams from major automotive companies such as Volkswagen, Mahindra and Yokohama will be participating in the race.

The Mahindra team of ace rallyist Gaurav Gill-- the first Indian to win the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship-- and Amarjit Ghosh will be the top draws.

The rally will also feature three teams from Nagaland and one from Arunachal Pradesh. The special stages on November 3 and 4 will be held along National Highway 425 from Chimpu to Hollongi near Itanagar.

The Motorsports Club of Arunachal (MSCA) earlier hosted the MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship in 2017.

Apart from MRF and FMSCI, the Arunachal Pradesh Police and Arunachal Tourism are also co-organisers of the Rally