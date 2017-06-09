Biaggi reportedly in serious condition in Rome hospital after accident

Max Biaggi was airlifted to hospital in Rome on Friday after an accident while practicing for a Supermoto race this weekend.

by Omnisport News 09 Jun 2017, 19:00 IST

Two-time Superbike world champion Max Biaggi has been taken to a Rome hospital after reportedly suffering spinal injuries in an accident in Latina on Friday.

Biaggi was crowned champion in 2010 and 2012 after he switched from MotoGP in 2005, the Italian winning 13 of his 127 starts for Honda and Yamaha.

The 45-year-old was practicing at the track south of Rome ahead of the next race in the Internazionali di Supermoto calendar, the Italian having been handed a wildcard entry.

It remains unclear what happened to Biaggi to incur his injuries, but he was airlifted to hospital in the Italian capital for further observation.

Reports in Italy say Biaggi never lost consciousness and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, with a suggestion he also suffered some broken ribs.

The news of Biaggi's accident comes off the back of a harrowing couple of weeks for motorbike racing following the death of Nicky Hayden.

Hayden never recovered from his injuries after a collision with a car while out training on a bicycle in Rimini following the Italian round of the Superbike World Championship.

Biaggi was present at Mugello for the Italian Grand Prix last weekend to pay tribute to Hayden.