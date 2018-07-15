Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'Big party' for Marquez after Sachsenring success

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    15 Jul 2018, 20:46 IST
Marquezcropped
Four-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez was jetting off on holiday for a "big party" after a ninth consecutive German Grand Prix victory on Sunday.

The MotoGP world champion dropped from pole to third when Jorge Lorenzo got off to a flyer at the Sachsenring, but was content to bide his time before hitting the front with 17 laps to go.

Marquez put the hammer down and eased to a sixth premier class win in a row at a track where he has dominated for so long, his other three triumphs coming in smaller classes. 

The Spaniard now leads Valentino Rossi by 46 points after the Yamaha rider finished second ahead of Maverick Vinales.

Repsol Honda's four-time world champion was in a hurry to get the celebrations started in a well-earned summer break.

"In three hours I have a flight to the place where I go on holiday, already my friends are there and there will be a big party," he told BT Sport.

Yet Marquez is taking nothing for granted with 10 races remaining.

He added: "The season is very long, we had only nine races. This championship is crazy, it is so equal, it is so difficult to understand in qualifying, practice and the race who will be fastest.

"We are 46 points in front, it will be a tough second part of the championship but we will take it in the same way and try to find the same feeling."

Marquez maintains Sachsenring dominance
RELATED STORY
Marquez edges ninth straight Sachsenring pole
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins Assen thriller after early Lorenzo heroics
RELATED STORY
Marquez to start fourth after being stripped of Austin pole
RELATED STORY
Marquez claims first Dutch TT pole, Rossi third after crash
RELATED STORY
Marquez: I didn't expect a race like this
RELATED STORY
Marquez crash allows Lorenzo to end drought in Mugello
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo wins Catalonia GP ahead of Marquez
RELATED STORY
Marquez expects Lorenzo to competitive with Honda
RELATED STORY
Marquez 'missing something' despite comfortable Jerez win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us