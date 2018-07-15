'Big party' for Marquez after Sachsenring success

Four-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez was jetting off on holiday for a "big party" after a ninth consecutive German Grand Prix victory on Sunday.

The MotoGP world champion dropped from pole to third when Jorge Lorenzo got off to a flyer at the Sachsenring, but was content to bide his time before hitting the front with 17 laps to go.

Marquez put the hammer down and eased to a sixth premier class win in a row at a track where he has dominated for so long, his other three triumphs coming in smaller classes.

The Spaniard now leads Valentino Rossi by 46 points after the Yamaha rider finished second ahead of Maverick Vinales.

Repsol Honda's four-time world champion was in a hurry to get the celebrations started in a well-earned summer break.

"In three hours I have a flight to the place where I go on holiday, already my friends are there and there will be a big party," he told BT Sport.

A familiar sight at the #GermanGP @marcmarquez93 sprays the bubbly on the top step of the podium pic.twitter.com/Xj1314CcYg — MotoGP (@MotoGP) July 15, 2018

Yet Marquez is taking nothing for granted with 10 races remaining.

He added: "The season is very long, we had only nine races. This championship is crazy, it is so equal, it is so difficult to understand in qualifying, practice and the race who will be fastest.

"We are 46 points in front, it will be a tough second part of the championship but we will take it in the same way and try to find the same feeling."