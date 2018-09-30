Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bottas frustrated after Mercedes order Hamilton win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    30 Sep 2018, 20:03 IST
valtteri bottas lewis hamilton - cropped
Valtteri Bottas (L) and Lewis Hamilton on the podium in Russia

Valtteri Bottas was left to rue a "difficult day" at the Russian Grand Prix after Mercedes ordered the Finn to allow team-mate Lewis Hamilton through for victory.

Hamilton leads the Formula One standings and stretched his advantage over Sebastian Vettel to 50 points on Sunday, but he only pipped Bottas to the win after team orders instructed the pole-sitter to allow the defending champion through on lap 25.

Bottas has spoken of his frustration previously at his role at Mercedes, having been referred to as "the perfect wing man", and team boss Toto Wolff seemed aware he would once more be upset when he said over the team radio: "It was a difficult day for you and a difficult day for us. Let's discuss it after the race."

And Bottas took the same line as his wait for a first win of the 2018 season goes on.

"It's a difficult day," he said. "A good result for us as a team and we got maximum points but, personally, it was quite a difficult race. 

"We always go through all the scenarios – Lewis is fighting for the championship and we are fighting for the constructors', so we always have a plan – but it's always difficult to predict what's going to happen in the race. It is what it is."

Hamilton acknowledged his team-mate would be frustrated, adding: "It's actually quite a difficult day, because Valtteri did a fantastic job all weekend and he was a real gentleman to let me by. He's now not fighting for the championship, where we are.

"It's been such a great weekend for the team. they've done such an exceptional job to have this advantage over Ferrari.

"To have a one-two, usually we'd just be elated but I can understand how difficult it was for Valtteri. Really, he deserved to win.

"Championship wise, as a team, we are trying to win both, so it was a real team effort. While it doesn't feel spectacular, I know he's going to do well in races to come."

Omnisport
NEWS
Bottas takes Sochi pole ahead of Hamilton
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes one-two gives Bottas his opportunity
RELATED STORY
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: 'Hungry' Bottas planning to race...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes look set to continue Sochi supremacy
RELATED STORY
Hamilton claims 75th pole as Mercedes dominate in France
RELATED STORY
Hamilton smashes lap record to claim Singapore pole
RELATED STORY
Mercedes tease signing after Ricciardo announcement
RELATED STORY
I wanted it more! - Hamilton delighted to pip Vettel...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton extends championship lead as Vettel falters again
RELATED STORY
Vettel wins thrilling British GP as Hamilton recovers to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us