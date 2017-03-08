Bottas lays Mercedes marker with fastest time of 2017 testing

After an uninspiring Tuesday, Mercedes came to life in Formula One testing on Wednesday as Valtteri Bottas upped the ante.

by Opta News 08 Mar 2017, 18:45 IST

Valtteri Bottas in action for Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas laid down a new marker by clocking the fastest time of Formula One's 2017 pre-season testing in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Mercedes endured a low-key Tuesday and both Lewis Hamilton and Bottas had spoken of the threat posed by Ferrari to their dominance of the sport for the upcoming season.

But Bottas, who had the best time of the first week of testing last week, rocketed to the top of the timesheets with a one minute 19.310 seconds at the Circuit de Catalyuna – four tenths faster than his effort last week – during Wednesday's first session.

The Finn - Mercedes' replacement for world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017 - produced the time over two-and-a-half hours into the session, and also racked up the most laps with 70.

Scorching pace from both @ValtteriBottas and @MassaFelipe19 this morning



Scores on the doors as we break for lunch #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/9dJZLoBmKq — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2017

Felipe Massa enjoyed a fine Tuesday by setting the pace for Williams and once again impressed, registering a time just 0.110secs shy of his former team-mate.

A good week for @MassaFelipe19 and @WilliamsRacing just got better



P1 overall yesterday



Even faster today with a 1:19.487 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/fqLeYj2TX8 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2017

Ferrari had their first minor blip of testing when Kimi Raikkonen needed a two-hour stop in the garage as the Italian team carried out a "fluid system check", but he still posted the third quickest time despite being restricted to 39 laps.

#Kimi7 spent time in garage for fluid systems check. Back on track now. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/v1ce94AIbQ — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 8, 2017

Max Verstappen also made improvements in his Red Bull, the exciting teenager clocking his fastest time of testing in one minute and 20.516secs.