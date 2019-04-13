×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bottas on pole in Shanghai as Mercedes dominate qualifying

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    13 Apr 2019, 13:12 IST
Hamilton_Bottas_Vettel_cropped
Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel after qualifying in Shanghai.

Valtteri Bottas will start the 1,000th Formula One race in pole position after holding off team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Shanghai.

Bottas clocked a fastest time of one minute 31.547 seconds in the final session of qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix - though insisted afterwards it was far from a perfect performance.

"The lap was okay. Not completely how I want it," he told Sky Sports F1. "The car has been really good this weekend and Lewis improved a lot. It was super close."

The Finn - who had also been fastest in the final practice session prior to Q1 - will be joined on the front row by Hamilton, who finished just 0.023s behind his Mercedes colleague.

The duo were well clear of the two Ferraris, with Sebastian Vettel ending Q3 ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull have both their drivers on the third row, Max Verstappen comfortably quicker than Pierre Gasly, with the Renault duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg next on the grid.

However, Verstappen was denied the chance of improving on fifth place when unable to begin a final lap before the chequered flag came out.

Haas have Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean in ninth and 10th respectively for Sunday's landmark grand prix in the sport's long history.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mercedes need more to match Ferrari - Bottas
RELATED STORY
Bottas beats Hamilton to season-opening win in Australia
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Vettel hoping fortune favours Ferrari in 1000th race
RELATED STORY
Australian Grand Prix win Bottas' 'best race ever'
RELATED STORY
Frustration for Mercedes as Gasly impresses
RELATED STORY
Mercedes in a league of their own - Vettel
RELATED STORY
Leclerc to use same power unit in China
RELATED STORY
Hamilton treating F1's 1,000th race like any other
RELATED STORY
F1 2019 Pre-Season Report: Mercedes
RELATED STORY
Leclerc proves capable of mixing it with F1's elite despite Bahrain heartbreak
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us