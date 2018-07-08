Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brad Keselowski frustrated with blocking after crash: I should have wrecked William Byron

Omnisport
NEWS
News
08 Jul 2018
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway ended with two big wrecks on Saturday night knocking out several veteran drivers and Brad Keselowski was sure to get his point across that he wasn't happy with how the pileups happened after the race. 

In fact, he went as far as saying that he "should have wrecked" William Byron, who used dangerous blocking maneuvers that collected several cars in one of the crashes. Both Keselowski and Byron got wrapped up in two separate wrecks, but that didn't stop Keselowski from directing his frustration at the 20-year-old rookie. 

"You've got a list of drivers that are making moves that they're unqualified to make and it causes big wrecks," Keselowski said, via NASCAR.com. "That was one of those. And it was my fault because I lifted.

"I should have wrecked him and sent a message to the whole field. We'll wait until Talladega, and every one of those rookie drivers and guys that don't know what the hell they're doing, we'll drive through them and wreck them until they stop blocking us and we don't have this problem anymore."

Byron, who was knocked out 11 laps after Keselowski, responded to Keselowski's comments, claiming the wreck was more of Stenhouse’s fault than his own.

“He got hit from behind, so I didn’t get hit anywhere,” Byron said. “If he would’ve hit me, I would’ve tried to move or save it, but I never got hit. He just hit from behind me.

“Everybody blocks as much as that, so I don’t see any difference in it. He got hit from behind.”

No one was injured in either crash, but there was certainly some frustration as seven drivers were knocked out of the race.

