Brad Keselowski wants to 'throw up' over reaction to Kyle Busch's mic drop

Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch have one of the fiercest rivalries in NASCAR, and Keselowski's remarks Saturday won't change that.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 01:34 IST

Brad Keselowski doubled down on his feelings about Kyle Busch on Saturday, saying the way Busch's behavior is being excused as his fierce competitive nature, "makes me want to throw up."

"When people go out and write articles or the media comes out and says that's a reflection of him having the most desire to win, it makes me want to throw up," Keselowski told reporters (via the Charlotte Observer). "Not only is that a terrible message to send to anyone who's aspiring to be a part of the sport, it's a terrible message to send to anybody in general in this world, that it's a reflection of your desire to win."

Busch has been under fire this week following an incident after the Coca-Cola 600, when he abruptly dropped his microphone to show his annoyance at a reporter's question. Keselowski tweeted the next day, "Not sure how or when 'hating losing' got defined in this manner, but I'm pretty sure it's the wrong way ... Maybe I should keep my mouth shut. But I was taught to hate losing by working harder next time, not by being disrespectful to others."

A Toyota Racing official returned fire on Twitter, telling Keselowski, "You should have kept your mouth shut."

Keselowski said Saturday that a will to win can be expressed in positive ways, another shot at Busch's behavior.

"When I look at teams and people in this sport they all want to be associated with those who have the strongest hunger and desires and passions to be successful. That's natural. That includes myself," he said. "That message to convey, whether it's through the media or through different mouthpieces is a terrible message that has serious effects, not only on our sport but on our society and I don't think that's acceptable. Your desire to win can be expressed in a lot of other ways that are productive.

"You want to show me desire and passion to win, it's when nobody is watching. That's what desire and passion is to win."