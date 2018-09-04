Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brawn wants more F1 races like Monza

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    04 Sep 2018, 16:08 IST
HamiltonRaikkonen - cropped
Lewis Hamilton leads Kimi Raikkonen at the Italian Grand Prix

Ross Brawn wants to see more races like Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, having called the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen "Formula One at its best".

Hamilton triumphed at Monza, edging out Raikkonen after a thrilling drive in which both men performed sensational overtaking manoeuvres in a bid to steal victory.

And F1 chief Brawn is hopeful that the remainder of the season will play out in similar fashion, with Hamilton currently holding off Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship title race.

"Events at the Monza circuit this weekend were a great advert for Formula One," said Brawn, as quoted by Crash.

"Sunday's race was very exciting and closely fought, with the winner only emerging once Lewis Hamilton had passed Kimi Raikkonen for a final time.

"The duel between Lewis and Kimi in Monza showed Formula One at its best, highlighting the talent of the drivers, the performance of the cars, tyre management and team-work between the drivers.

"During the weekend, the advantage swung back and forth between the two top teams. On Saturday, Ferrari had the upper hand, but Hamilton was there to hunt them down, forcing his way past one of them on the opening lap and the other towards the end.

"It was a great way to bring the curtain down on the European season.

"Hopefully, we will enjoy similarly spectacular races in the final third of the championship, as we tackle seven races on three continents in less than three months."

