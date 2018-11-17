×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

BREAKING: Jimmie Johnson shaved his beard!

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Nov 2018, 02:02 IST
Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson has changed his personal aero package for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series finale for 2018.

Johnson, 43, has shaved the graying beard that he has sported for much of his recent career.

The seven-time Cup champion teased the new look Friday morning, as he prepared for a throwback weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, tweeting a photo of a razor.

It's a bittersweet finish to the season not just because Johnson already has been eliminated from the playoffs but also because the No. 48 will be experiencing some noteworthy last go-rounds:

It's his final race with longtime crew chief Chad Knaus, who like Johnson will remain with Hendrick Motorsports next year but won't be with Johnson. And it's Johnson's final race with Lowe's as his primary sponsor.

So Johnson is looking at the weekend as a throwback to 2002, his rookie year — when he was a clean-shaven youngster.

When it tweeted pictures of the updated look (the Monster Energy patch was the clue the shots were new), NASCAR got in on the throwback thing, too. "2002 called, it wants its look back," the official social media feed joked.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
NASCAR admits mistake in penalizing Jimmie Johnson at Texas
RELATED STORY
Jimmie Johnson, crew chief Chad Knaus breaking ties in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hendrick Motorsports announces new sponsor for Jimmie...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Phoenix: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Texas: Kevin Harvick survives overtime...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Phoenix: Kyle Busch wins, Kevin...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Indianapolis: TV schedule, standings,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix: Kevin Harvick wins...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Charlotte: Ryan Blaney wins in crazy...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR championship race: TV schedule, standings,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us