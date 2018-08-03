Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Ricciardo agrees Renault switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    03 Aug 2018, 17:49 IST
DanielRicciardo - cropped
Daniel Ricciardo after winning the Monaco Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo has joined Renault for the 2019 Formula One season following the announcement of his imminent Red Bull departure.

Ricciardo has signed a two-year deal and will line up alongside current Renault man Nico Hulkenberg, seemingly clearing a path for Carlos Sainz Jr to return to Red Bull in the Australian's place when his loan deal expires.

The signing of Ricciardo comes as something of a coup for Renault, with a stay at Red Bull expected after talk of interest from Mercedes and Ferrari died down.

The 29-year-old said: "It was probably one of the most difficult decisions to take in my career so far, but I thought that it was time for me to take on a fresh and new challenge.

"I realise that there is a lot ahead in order to allow Renault to reach their target of competing at the highest level but I have been impressed by their progression in only two years.

"I know that each time Renault has been in the sport they eventually won. I hope to be able to help them in this journey and contribute on and off track."

And team president Jerome Stoll believes that Ricciardo's arrival can make Renault truly competitive again in F1.

"Renault decided to come back to Formula One to fight for world championships," he said. "Signing Daniel Ricciardo is a unique opportunity for the Groupe Renault towards this objective that could not be missed.

"We welcome Daniel's arrival to our team, still in the making, but more motivated than ever."

Managing director Cyril Abiteboul added: "Daniel's signing underscores our determination to accelerate our progress towards the forefront of the sport. It is also a recognition of the work accomplished over the past two and a half seasons.

"Daniel's undoubted talent and charisma are a huge bonus and statement for the team. We will have to repay his faith in us by delivering the best car possible.

"We welcome him to our growing team in 2019 with a great deal of pride, but also humility."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mercedes tease signing after Ricciardo announcement
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo to sign new Red Bull deal during mid-season break
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo set to vanquish Monaco demons
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton primed to stretch lead as Red Bulls...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton claims 75th pole as Mercedes dominate in France
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Red Bulls steal show from Mercedes but...
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo ends Monaco hoodoo despite mechanical issue
RELATED STORY
Ricciardo and Red Bull dominate Monaco practice
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes one-two gives Bottas his opportunity
RELATED STORY
Red Bull unlikely to benefit from Renault upgrade soon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us