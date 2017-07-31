Busch ends drought with first career win at Tricky Triangle

Kyle Busch claimed his first NASCAR victory in 36 races following his victory at Overton's 400.

Kyle Busch's winless streak is finally over after winning Sunday's Overton's 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Busch performed a bump-and-run move on Kevin Harvick with 16 laps remaining to take the lead and held on for his first victory in 36 races.

It is also Busch's first career NASCAR Cup win at Pocono, leaving Charlotte Motor Speedway as the only track at which he has not won at points-paying race.

The 32-year-old driver earned pole position and led 74 laps en route to the win and automatically punching his ticket to the NASCAR playoffs.

Harvick finished second followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

Unlike last Sunday's caution-ridden Brickyard 400, only five yellow flags were shown at Pocono, with the final 60 laps finishing under green, bringing into play several fuel strategies for drivers looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs with just five races remaining before the start of the final stretch.

Putting strategy into play well before the end of the race at the three-turn, 2.5-mile track, Hamlin and Truex decided to pit from the lead with three laps remaining in stage two.

Clint Bowyer captured the stage win but Hamlin and Truex re-captured the lead for the start of stage three.

Truex was in position for the win until getting stuck behind lapped traffic with 26 laps to go as Harvick shot by, and into second behind Hamlin among cars which had pitted.

Busch was one of those drivers who waited to pit near the end of his fuel window with 24 laps remaining. It turned out to be the correct call as he quickly made his way around Truex with 18 laps left, then picked off Hamlin and Harvick.

Sunday at Pocono was one of just three occasions this season which NASCAR held Cup qualifying on the same day of the race.

All eyes were on Busch and Truex as the two Toyota team-mates started on the front row a week after crashing from the lead in last Sunday's Brickyard 400, sparking a confrontation between crew members in the garage area.

Truex took blame for the wreck at Indy and Busch raced him clean at Pocono including passing him for third place with 18 laps to go.