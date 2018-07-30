Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Busch holds on to win Gander Outdoors 400 after late-race delays

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    30 Jul 2018, 05:17 IST
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch

A late red flag delayed the Gander Outdoors 400, overtime extended it but nothing could stop Kyle Busch from finishing first.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Busch held off the field in two late-race restarts to win at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

It was Busch's sixth NASCAR victory of the year after he finished ahead of Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman.

Busch appeared headed for an easy victory late in the race, but a frightening crash involving Bubba Wallace halted the action.

Wallace escaped serious injury when his car lost its brakes and slammed into the wall.

"I'm OK. That was a huge hit. But I'm OK," Wallace said. "There's no feeling like being helpless going off into Turn 1. … I'll be sore, I'll be limping, but I'll be OK."

On the subsequent restart with three laps remaining, Busch held off a spirited challenge from JGR team-mate Suarez, but hard racing back in the pack sent Aric Almirola spinning and brought on overtime.

In the overtime, Suarez again threatened Busch, but Erik Jones challenged the former, allowing Busch to pull away.

"Suarez man, I can't say enough about my team-mate," Busch said. "He gave us a run for my money on those last two restarts."

Busch's victory is the 49th of his career, tying him with Tony Stewart for 12th on the all-time win list.

"Tony Stewart is one of the best all-time drivers, so it's awesome to be able to tie him," Busch said.

