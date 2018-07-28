Business as usual for Force India despite administration

Sergio Perez's Force India

Force India will continue to operate as normal after the cash-strapped Formula One team entered administration.

FRP Advisory LLP were appointed joint administrators of Force India on Friday, with the team reported to have debts of £159million.

Joint Administrator Geoff Rowley said: "We shall be engaging with key stakeholders on an urgent basis to secure the best outcome for creditors.

"In the meantime, the team will continue to operate as normal, including racing in Hungary this weekend. Our aim is for business as usual whilst we assess options to secure the future of the team."

It’s been a busy 24 hours for the team, with media stories about us breaking overnight.



We’d like to reassure everyone that we’ll be competing in this weekend’s #HungarianGP as normal.



20 minutes to FP3! pic.twitter.com/hemTMS3x6W — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) July 28, 2018

Force India chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer said: "The more money you have in this game, usually the better you do. But hopefully that will be solved soon and we'll get back to operating in the normal manner that we are used to.

"We are just in this critical period, which might last a week or two, we have to keep our heads down, do the best we can here, go enjoy, after the test, enjoy our break and then come back fighting thereafter."

Force India are fifth in the constructor standings with 59 points.