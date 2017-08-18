Check it out: Dale Earnhardt Jr. honored with sign at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday unveiled an "It's Bristol baby" sign honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr.

by Omnisport News 18 Aug 2017, 20:13 IST

Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates 2004 Bristol win

Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday unveiled a sign honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be competing at the iconic short track Saturday night for what’s expected to be the last time of his career, the Bristol Herald Courier reports.

The sign reads, “It’s Bristol baby,” the phrase Earnhardt Jr. uttered after winning the Bristol night race in 2004, his only NASCAR Cup victory at the track.

Emerging from his No. 8 Chevrolet after that win, Earnhardt Jr. told a TV reporter, “This is the biggest race of my career.”

When the reporter asked him why, Earnhardt replied, “It’s Bristol, baby.”

Race fans are encouraged to take photos at the new sign.

“We felt this is a great place for the fans to become part of Bristol, take a little piece of Bristol with them and share it with the world,” track GM Jerry Caldwell said.

The sign dedication is just one of the ways this week Bristol is honoring Earnhardt Jr., who announced in May he’s retiring at season’s end.

Caldwell also announced this week that the speedway will present a college scholarship in Earnhardt's name each year to an area high school graduate interested in working in automotive technology.