Concerned Rossi expects to 'suffer' on race day

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    04 Aug 2018, 21:44 IST
ValentinoRossi - cropped
Movistar Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi was delighted to qualify second fastest at the Czech Republic Grand Prix as he is concerned by Movistar Yamaha's race pace.

The six-time MotoGP world champion is second in the standings this year and has regularly been able to challenge Marc Marquez, whose time he pipped to line up together on the front row in Brno.

But while others, including Marquez, will hope to build on their Saturday performances, Rossi instead sees the race as a damage-limitation exercise.

The Italian is not confident his bike is quick enough and, after a slow start to qualifying, was just pleased that a flying late lap now gives him a chance.

"For the race, our pace at this moment is not fantastic," Rossi told BT Sport. "Because after some laps, we suffer a bit.

"So to make this lap is even more important. To start from the front row is very important for [Sunday]. I'm very happy.

"I know that with the new tyres, I can be competitive. This morning I was very strong. This afternoon, with more temperature, I was able to improve a little bit and it was a very good lap.

"Now we have to make the right choice for the tyre and wait for the temperature."

