Dale Earnhardt Jr. has ‘the car to beat this weekend’ at Daytona, Kurt Busch says

Kurt Busch says four-time Daytona winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has the 'car to beat this weekend' at the iconic 2.5-mile speedway.

by Omnisport News 30 Jun 2017, 09:14 IST

Dale Earnhardt Jr. crosses the finish line before Joey Logano.

NASCAR is back in "Dale-tona" this weekend for the Coke Zero 400, and this season's Daytona 500 winner thinks Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the driver to beat.

Kurt Busch, who led one lap — the final one — in February's Great American Race, says the modern-day restrictor-plate king Earnhardt has something to prove as he hopes to end a winless streak dating back to 2015.

“This could possibly be Dale’s last time in a top Monster Energy Series car at Daytona,” Busch told reporters Thursday. “It’s going to be a good battle. I guarantee he’s going to be elbows out, sleeves rolled out, going hard. He will be the car to beat this weekend.”

With win totals of six and four at Talladega and Daytona, respectively, Junior is NASCAR’s current restrictor-plate wins leader. Earnhardt showed he means business by posting the top practice time Thursday.



In addition to his four Daytona wins, Earnhardt claims 13 top fives and 19 top 10s in 35 starts at the 2.5-mile Florida track. His 14.3 average finish and 94.2 driver rating rank second-best among active drivers there.

NASCAR nation is hoping Busch is correct about the sports' most popular driver. It's not going to be the same without Earnhardt next season but it wouldn't be right for him to finish his final full-time season without a win at his best track.