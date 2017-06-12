Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s race ends at Pocono after rookie mistake — blown transmission

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s disappointing final season continued Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

by Omnisport News 12 Jun 2017, 02:16 IST

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s disappointing final season continued Sunday at Pocono Raceway as transmission issues from Friday resurfaced just after the beginning of Stage 2 of the Axalta presents the Pocono 400.

Earnhardt started from the rear due to an engine change in Friday's opening practice. Junior blew the motor after attempting to shift into fourth gear but instead went into second.

He made the same mistake on Lap 57 Sunday.

"Something in my motion is (different) — there really isn't anything (else) different," Earnhardt told Fox Sports in the garage. "I wish I could blame it on something else because this is awful, it feels awful.

"It's my fault, I really don't know what else to do. I wish I could say the shifter is different or something is out of line. ... I've been doing this my whole life and it has never been a common issue, but it has this weekend."

Wow. So uncharacteristic for Dale Jr to make one mistake like that, let alone two in a weekend. Tough times for the 88. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 11, 2017

NASCAR's most popular driver was hoping to end his winless drought at Pocono, where he's had success before. In his past 11 starts at the Tricky Triangle, Earnhardt has logged nine top-10 finishes, including two wins (season sweep in 2014) and a runner-up last June.

Earnhardt, who is retiring at season's end, is still without a win in the Cup Series dating back to Phoenix in 2015. He has six finishes of 30th or worse in 14 races this season but will hope for better luck next weekend at Michigan.