Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife says 'it's not worth the risk' to race 2018 Clash at Daytona

by Omnisport News 19 Jul 2017, 05:57 IST

Dale and Amy Earnhardt

A four-time Daytona winner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. hasn't exactly closed the door on racing at the Florida restrictor-plate track although he is retiring at the end of the season, but his wife sure has.

Despite Junior's desire to continue racing in future Daytona 500s and in the 2018 Clash, an invite-only exhibition race at Daytona in February, Amy Earnhardt did not give her blessing based on the potential risk of another concussion, which caused him to miss the final half of last season and this year's Clash and has plagued his career.

"I’ve received many comments on Dale Jr. running the 2018 Clash, based on whether or not I give my blessing," Amy wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "Considering his struggles last fall with his injury, we are very blessed that he is now healthy, happy and able to enjoy his final season…and hopefully many years beyond racing. So my answer is simple. It’s not worth the risk of his health."

With Dale's past history with concussions, it's concerning to see him put in dangerous situations which could be avoided. Amy explained on a podcast earlier this month the couple "got into an argument" about it because he’d be very recently retired.

"So, if you get an invitation in the mail, it’s nice, right? If you get an invitation to a wedding or a party, you’re like, ‘Oh cool, somebody thought to include me,'" Earnhrdt explained about wanting to drive in The Clash on his podcast. "And that’s kind of like what getting the pole and getting the opportunity to run The Clash is like. It’s like getting an invitation. You may not want to go to the party, but you’re upset if you don’t get the invitation."

Earnhardt struggled with his balance and vision for weeks after he was injured in a wreck at Michigan last June. He sought medical attention after another hard wreck and quit racing under doctors’ orders at New Hampshire nearly four weeks later.

Earnhardt also endured a concussion in the Fontana race in April 2002, but did not disclose the injury until September while continuing to race. Ten years later, Earnhardt sustained two concussions in six weeks, one he self-diagnosed at a tire test in Kansas and another after a big crash at Talladega. Afterward, he voluntarily went to a doctor for an evaluation and had to sit out two Chase races in October because of the injury.