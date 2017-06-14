Dale Earnhardt Jr. sympathizes with Danica Patrick after boos: 'She's had a tough year'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. understands that there are times when it is tough to interact with your fans.

He especially sympathized with Danica Patrick after she was booed for not signing autographs at Pocono.

"She’s had a tough year. She’s under tons of pressure. She’s under a lot of pressure. I can completely relate to where she is mentally," Earnhardt said on his podcast Tuesday.

Patrick became emotional, reminding fans that the booing hurts her feelings and that she is a "f—ing person."

She continued that it wasn't her job to sign autographs, which Earnhardt said is not the case when you're in the public eye, adding that a person can use fan interaction as a moral boost.

"The thing is I have found that what makes me feel better is actually going and signing autographs because the fans talk to you and go 'I saw your qualifying, I saw it wasn’t very good. No problem, you’re going to get them tomorrow,'" Earnhardt said. "That’s all you really want to hear, from whoever is going to tell you that."

Even though Junior feels for Danica, he did reiterate that being a professional athlete is a balancing act and that they should know they are always being watched in some way.

"I hate it for Danica because it paints her in a bad light, but she brought it on herself," he said. "You never know when a camera’s rolling, who's watching. It’s certainly true in that case."