Denny Hamlin gives No. 1 pit stall to Kyle Busch for championship race

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    18 Nov 2018, 03:18 IST
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch just got a big advantage in NASCAR's Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Busch's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin won the pole Friday and earned the No. 1 pit stall which is the best on pit road. But now, Hamlin is giving up that spot to Busch, who qualified second. Hamlin will now use the fourth stall.

"Obviously it's great to have the No. 1 pit stall for the race, and I appreciate the teamwork by the guys on the 11 [team of Hamlin]," Busch said, via ESPN. "Coach and everyone at JGR are focused on doing what they can to bring a championship for the company."

The decision to give Busch the No. 1 pit stall was made by Joe Gibbs Racing and Hamlin's crew chief Mike Wheeler. Hamlin had said Friday he would not give up the spot.

He told ESPN that if he had the top spot, none of the four finalists would have it.

Team owner Joe Gibbs made a different statement Saturday, though.

"We have a championship on the line, and what we'd love to do is win that championship," Gibbs said Saturday morning. "If there's any criticism or anything, it goes to me."

