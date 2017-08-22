Denny Hamlin's ploy of intentionally slowing on pit road draws NASCAR's ire

Denny Hamlin's decision to slow on the pit exit to get a preferred restart lane didn't work in his favor, but NASCAR is looking into it.

by Omnisport News 22 Aug 2017

Denny Hamlin

NASCAR will look at issue of drivers slowing near pit exit to get preferred restart lane after Denny Hamlin attempted the tactic twice during Saturday's Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol.

The high side of the Tennessee half-mile track was faster earlier in runs and Hamlin was trying to make sure he restarted on the outside by intentionally slowing down at the exit of pit road to be an odd-numbered car, even if it meant losing track position.

The strategy didn't work in Hamlin's favor as he restarted on the inside both times and almost caused collisions on pit road, which drew the ire of NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller.

"We’re certainly going to look at it," Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. "What we saw go on that everybody is talking about was pretty obvious. Ironically, it didn’t quite work out. Sometimes those things don’t.

"No, that’s not something that we want because we don’t need accidents at the end of pit road with people checking up. We’ll figure out how we’ll address that one and try to move on. Really only kind of comes into play at a few places. We know when it’s possibly going to happen, so we’ll try to address that."

????????guilty. And it worked exactly 0x https://t.co/GmrQ2409QB — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) August 21, 2017

