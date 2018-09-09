Double delight for Vijayakumar

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 09 Sep 2018, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI): Veteran B Vijayakumar from Coimbatore recorded a double, winning both the races Sunday in the Caterham 7 Asia Zonal Championship at the MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here.

The Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship triple header threw up three different winners in Alessandro Ghiretti (France), Alister Yoong (Malaysia) and Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia).

Vijayakumar led a 1-2-3 finish for India in the Caterham races with MR Dastur and Vicky Chandhok completing the podium in that order in the double-header.

Much of the excitement in the Caterham races came in the first race. Pole-sitter Vijayakumar lost position to Chandhok who was subsequently docked a 30-second penalty for jump start.

Vijayakumar recovered to regain his position at the front and went on to win comfortably. Chandhok came in second but was pushed to third following the penalty while another first-timer Dastur moved up to second.

In the second race, Vijayakumar put in another fine performance to win from Dastur and Chandhok.

Results: Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship Race 1 (14 laps): 1. Alessandro Ghiretti (France) (24:49.279), 2. Kane Shepherd (Thailand) (24:52.274), 3. Luke Thompson (Ireland) (25:04.684). Race 2 (15 laps): 1. Alister Yoong (Malaysia) (25:02.054), 2. Alessandro Ghiretti (25:02.152), 3. Antoine Potty (Belgium) (25:08.487).

Race 3 (15 laps): 1. Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia) (24:42.780), 2. Alessandro Ghiretti (24:48.322); 3. Kane Shepherd (Thailand) (25:01.954).

Caterham 7 Asian Zonal Championship Race 1 (10 laps): 1. B Vijayakumar (19:20.498); 2. MR Dastur (19:49.889), 3. Vicky Chandhok (19:52.440 with 30 sec penalty). Race 2 (10 laps): 1. Vijayakumar (19:12.411), 2. Dastur (19:14.488), 3. Chandhok (19:16.577)