Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Double delight for Vijayakumar

PTI
NEWS
News
14   //    09 Sep 2018, 20:28 IST

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI): Veteran B Vijayakumar from Coimbatore recorded a double, winning both the races Sunday in the Caterham 7 Asia Zonal Championship at the MMRT track at Sriperumbudur near here.

The Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship triple header threw up three different winners in Alessandro Ghiretti (France), Alister Yoong (Malaysia) and Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia).

Vijayakumar led a 1-2-3 finish for India in the Caterham races with MR Dastur and Vicky Chandhok completing the podium in that order in the double-header.

Much of the excitement in the Caterham races came in the first race. Pole-sitter Vijayakumar lost position to Chandhok who was subsequently docked a 30-second penalty for jump start.

Vijayakumar recovered to regain his position at the front and went on to win comfortably. Chandhok came in second but was pushed to third following the penalty while another first-timer Dastur moved up to second.

In the second race, Vijayakumar put in another fine performance to win from Dastur and Chandhok.

Results: Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship Race 1 (14 laps): 1. Alessandro Ghiretti (France) (24:49.279), 2. Kane Shepherd (Thailand) (24:52.274), 3. Luke Thompson (Ireland) (25:04.684). Race 2 (15 laps): 1. Alister Yoong (Malaysia) (25:02.054), 2. Alessandro Ghiretti (25:02.152), 3. Antoine Potty (Belgium) (25:08.487).

Race 3 (15 laps): 1. Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia) (24:42.780), 2. Alessandro Ghiretti (24:48.322); 3. Kane Shepherd (Thailand) (25:01.954).

Caterham 7 Asian Zonal Championship Race 1 (10 laps): 1. B Vijayakumar (19:20.498); 2. MR Dastur (19:49.889), 3. Vicky Chandhok (19:52.440 with 30 sec penalty). Race 2 (10 laps): 1. Vijayakumar (19:12.411), 2. Dastur (19:14.488), 3. Chandhok (19:16.577)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Vijayakumar leads podium sweep for India in Caterham 7...
RELATED STORY
MRF Supercross 2018: Double Win for Harith Noah in Round...
RELATED STORY
National Racing: Teja, Rangasamy crowned champions, Pole...
RELATED STORY
Highlights of Formula Euro JK18, LGB F4 and Gixxer cup races
RELATED STORY
National Racing: Bengaluru schoolboy Sohil Shah clinches...
RELATED STORY
National Racing 2018: Triple win for Ashwin Datta in MRF...
RELATED STORY
JKNRC: Double victory for Nayan Chatterjee, Vishnu...
RELATED STORY
Gaurav Gill, Suresh Rana set for showdown in Maruti...
RELATED STORY
National Racing: Fierce battles for points on cards in...
RELATED STORY
INMRC : Double win for TVS racings' Ahamed in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us