Dovizioso dampens title talk

Andrea Dovizioso is seven points off MotoGP leader Maverick Vinales, but he is not expecting a title tilt after winning consecutive races.

by Omnisport News 11 Jun 2017, 22:04 IST

Andrea Dovizioso celebrates winning in Barcelona

Andrea Dovizioso does not expect consecutive victories to vault him into contention for the MotoGP title.

The Ducati rider backed up a home-turf win at Mugello by holding off Honda pair Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez to secure the Italian team's first consecutive wins since 2010.

Championship leader Maverick Vinales finished 10th as he and team-mate Valentino Rossi struggled for pace all weekend - the Spaniard's lead is down to just seven points.

Despite sitting in range of Vinales, however, Dovizioso does not believe Ducati have the strength to maintain their current form over the whole season just yet.

"No one can understand the future, especially this year," Dovizioso said.

"I'm really relaxed about this Championship - relaxed about my situation" - #AD04 pic.twitter.com/4vYPBTKLVh — MotoGP™(@MotoGP) June 11, 2017

"Every weekend is a different story, so I'm not focused on the championship, and I'm very focused on developing the bike.

"This weekend was strange for everyone but we managed it in the best way, and had a perfect strategy.

"I didn't expect to be competitive here and I won. I just want to relax in my position.

"I know very well the positives and negatives of the bike and want to get the most from the bike every race.

"But I'm realistic - I don't think we can fight for the championship, we are still missing something."

Marquez moved up to third in the championship with his 16-point haul and the Yamaha pair's struggles enthused the Repsol Honda star.

"It's really up and down," he told BT Sport. "The positive for us is that Yamaha also have some circuits where they struggle.

"We struggle in more circuits than them. We must keep pushing, because I believe and know, when I come back with the front feeling, I will be very strong."