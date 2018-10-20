×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Dovizioso grabs pole at Motegi, Marquez sixth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    20 Oct 2018, 11:43 IST
AndreaDovizioso - Cropped
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso claimed a thrilling pole at the Japan Grand Prix as Marc Marquez could only qualify sixth fastest on Saturday.

Dovizioso, last year's race winner, posted a time of one minute, 44.590 seconds to secure pole for the second time this MotoGP season.

The Italian Ducati rider will start ahead of Johann Zarco, who only narrowly fell short of qualifying quickest in Japan for the second straight year.

Marquez, who can secure the title on Sunday, was pushed down to sixth, while Jack Miller will surprisingly start third at Motegi.

Cal Crutchlow set the early marker in Q2, becoming the first rider to break 1:45.000, before a flurry of action in the final minutes.

Marquez, who crashed in FP4, was only top of the timesheets briefly before Miller and Dovizioso – who trails the Repsol Honda man by 77 points in the riders' standings – went quicker.

Dovizioso's flying lap would hold at the top despite Zarco threatening, while Miller crashed in the final seconds.

The pole is a huge boost to Dovizioso's chances of keeping the championship race alive beyond this weekend.

 

Provisional classification:

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 1:44.590secs
2. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 1:44.658s
3. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) 1:44.727s
4. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 1:44.820s
5. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) 1:44.832s
6. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:44.889s
7. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 1:45.140s
8. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 1:45.225s
9. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 1:45.265s
10. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) 1:45.396s

Omnisport
NEWS
Dovizioso pips Marquez to pole at milestone GP
RELATED STORY
Marquez holds off Dovizioso charge to claim Austrian pole
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso triumphs as Lorenzo crash hands Marquez second
RELATED STORY
Marquez beats Dovizioso after dramatic last-lap battle in...
RELATED STORY
Marquez edges ninth straight Sachsenring pole
RELATED STORY
Marquez makes history with Thailand GP pole
RELATED STORY
Marquez maintains Sachsenring dominance
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso triumphs as Marquez's milestone race proves a...
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo sets new lap record to take Misano pole
RELATED STORY
Marquez ready to attack in 'Ducati-land'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us