×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Dovizioso prepared for another Marquez duel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20 Oct 2018, 16:09 IST
DoviziosoMarquezcropped
Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Marquez do battle in Thailand

Andrea Dovizioso is prepared for another duel with Marc Marquez in Japan and expects the Spaniard to go all out from sixth on the grid in his bid to seal a fifth MotoGP title.

Dovizioso gave himself a great chance of preventing Marquez from being crowned champion yet again this weekend by taking pole in Motegi on Saturday.

Marquez will be guaranteed another title if he wins a third consecutive race on Sunday and can also wrap it up without a victory depending on where Dovizioso finishes.

The Honda rider will start on the second row, having been quickest in the final practice session after crashing at Turn 9.

Dovizioso expects the championship leader to get off to a flyer and would not be surprised to be engaged in another battle after they were involved in a dramatic final-lap tussle in Thailand last time out.

Asked about the possibility of a duel with Marquez, the Ducati rider said: "For sure he will try, it's normal. He's able to take a risk, like in the last three races.

"Unfortunately, the last four races we were fighting a lot, but we didn't think about the championship.

"We just fight to win and it will be the same tomorrow. It will not change the fight for the championship and his approach I think will be strong, like always, and he will be in the top three positions after the first lap for sure."

Johann Zarco was second behind Dovizioso, with Jack Miller completing the front row. 

Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Iannone were also faster than Marquez. Valentino Rossi could only qualify in ninth spot and Maverick Vinales will start in seventh.

Omnisport
NEWS
Dovizioso grabs pole at Motegi, Marquez sixth
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso pips Marquez to pole at milestone GP
RELATED STORY
Marquez beats Dovizioso after dramatic last-lap battle in...
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso triumphs as Lorenzo crash hands Marquez second
RELATED STORY
Marquez holds off Dovizioso charge to claim Austrian pole
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso triumphs as Marquez's milestone race proves a...
RELATED STORY
Marquez maintains Sachsenring dominance
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo triumphs in Austria after gripping Marquez battle
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins Assen thriller after early Lorenzo heroics
RELATED STORY
Marquez ready to attack in 'Ducati-land'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us