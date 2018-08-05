Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ducati men hail 'perfect' race in Brno

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    05 Aug 2018, 20:33 IST
AndreaDovizioso - cropped
Andrea Dovizioso on his Ducati in Brno

Ducati reflected on a "perfect" weekend in Brno after Andrea Dovizioso claimed pole and then victory as team-mate Jorge Lorenzo made it a one-two.

Defending champion and championship leader Marc Marquez contested his 100th MotoGP race, but he could not live with the Ducati duo in the Czech Republic as he was forced to settle for a third-placed finish.

Dovizioso climbed to third in the standings with a triumph he claimed was unexpected, despite an excellent showing in qualifying.

"What a weekend. I expected to be fast, but not like this," said Dovizioso.

"The pole position and then a really perfect race, because everybody was struggling with the rear tyre. I rode very smoothly but I didn't think it would be perfect.

Lorenzo was disappointed he could not reel his team-mate in in the closing stages, instead forced to concentrate on Marquez, but he too acknowledged a fine weekend.

"Unfortunately Marc attacked me two laps from the end so Dovi got away a little bit and I couldn't make the final attack," Lorenzo said.

"But for Ducati it's perfect with first and second. We are very happy."

