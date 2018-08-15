Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Elliott Sadler to stop driving full-time after 2018 season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    15 Aug 2018, 19:52 IST
sadler-elliott-08152018-us-news-getty-ftr
Elliott Sadler

Elliott Sadler, whose run as a full-time Cup Series driver began in 1999, will end his full-time racing career after the 2018 season.

The 43-year-old Sadler made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

“After much consideration and many conversations with my family, I’ve decided this will be my last season racing full-time in NASCAR. It’s time for me, as a dad, to help my kids pursue their dreams. Wyatt is 8 and Austyn is 6 and both of them are very active at school and in extracurricular activities. I want to be with them for all of their special moments,” Sadler said.

Sadler’s best season on NASCAR’s premier circuit came in 2004 when he won two races and finished ninth in points to make NASCAR’s first-ever chase. In 12 full-time seasons in Cup he earned three wins, 19 top fives and eight poles.

Sadler was far more successful in the Xfinity Series with 13 wins and 219 top-10 finishes. After finishing third in points the last three seasons, he’s currently second in Xfinity points with 12 races remaining on the 2018 schedule.

Omnisport
NEWS
Allgaier holds off teammate Sadler to win Xfinity at Dover
RELATED STORY
Elliott holds off Truex at Watkins Glen
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Watkins Glen: Chase Elliott holds off...
RELATED STORY
Elliott back at Chicagoland after strong Sonoma showing
RELATED STORY
Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Iowa, leads 182 of 250 laps
RELATED STORY
Subway Firecracker 250 ends with 2 drivers celebrating...
RELATED STORY
Kevin Harvick: 'Chase Elliott winning is better for our...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Daytona: Chase Elliott on pole;...
RELATED STORY
Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway
RELATED STORY
Chase Elliott confronts Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after late...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us