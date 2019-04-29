Elliott wins as Chevrolet teams flex muscles at Talladega

Chase Elliott led a pack of Chevrolet drivers across the finish line at Talladega Superspeedway to win the GEICO 500 on Sunday.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took a restart with six laps remaining in fifth place, but drafting help from Hendrick team-mate and fellow Chevrolet driver Alex Bowman pushed him into the lead on that first lap.

Elliott then held off Bowman and the rest of the field until the final lap, when a caution for a multi-car crash behind the leaders ended the race under caution.

Elliott's first win of 2019 gives him four career NASCAR Cup victories.

Chevrolet teams headed to Talladega with a plan to work together, and it worked to perfection. Elliott led 44 laps, and Chevrolets took four out of the first five positions, with Ryan Preece finishing third and Daniel Hemric finishing fifth, career-best results for both drivers.

"It was huge. We just had a plan and executed it really well … fortunately everyone stayed together," Elliott said.

The event was red-flagged with six laps remaining after a multi-car crash. Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto both climbed out of their cars unhurt after a hard impact.

The crash that brought out the race-ending caution saw Kyle Larson's car flip multiple times down the track. He was not injured in the incident.