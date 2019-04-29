×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Elliott wins as Chevrolet teams flex muscles at Talladega

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    29 Apr 2019, 04:54 IST
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott led a pack of Chevrolet drivers across the finish line at Talladega Superspeedway to win the GEICO 500 on Sunday.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took a restart with six laps remaining in fifth place, but drafting help from Hendrick team-mate and fellow Chevrolet driver Alex Bowman pushed him into the lead on that first lap.

Elliott then held off Bowman and the rest of the field until the final lap, when a caution for a multi-car crash behind the leaders ended the race under caution.

Elliott's first win of 2019 gives him four career NASCAR Cup victories.

Chevrolet teams headed to Talladega with a plan to work together, and it worked to perfection. Elliott led 44 laps, and Chevrolets took four out of the first five positions, with Ryan Preece finishing third and Daniel Hemric finishing fifth, career-best results for both drivers.

"It was huge. We just had a plan and executed it really well … fortunately everyone stayed together," Elliott said.

The event was red-flagged with six laps remaining after a multi-car crash. Chris Buescher and Matt DiBenedetto both climbed out of their cars unhurt after a hard impact.

The crash that brought out the race-ending caution saw Kyle Larson's car flip multiple times down the track. He was not injured in the incident.

Advertisement
NASCAR results at Talladega: Chase Elliott wins as Chevrolet teams flex muscles
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Closest Finishes in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series History at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Talladega: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
Where to watch NASCAR at Talladega: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for GEICO 500
RELATED STORY
NASCAR makes changes to cut speeds at Talladega Superspeedway
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega: Austin Dillon wins second pole of year
RELATED STORY
Elliott Sadler returning to XFinity Series: 'I'm coming back'
RELATED STORY
NASCAR Next Superstars of 2019 season
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Daytona: Odds, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch for The Clash
RELATED STORY
NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol: Chase Elliott wins pole after Ryan Blaney sets record
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us