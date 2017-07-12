Erik Jones to replace Matt Kenseth in No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota next season

Erik Jones will drive the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota next season.

Just four days after Matt Kenseth said he doesn't believe he'll be back in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota next season, the team announced Erik Jones will be his replacement driver starting in 2018.

The 21-year-old Jones is in the midst of his first Cup Series season in the No. 77 with Furniture Row Racing. He's recorded five top-10 finishes in the first 18 races. He has won eight Xfinity Series and has seven wins in the Truck Series, where he was the series champion in 2015.

“Matt (Kenseth) has been a tremendous asset to our organization over the past five seasons both on and off the track,” owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement Tuesday. “He’s been a great teammate and a great ambassador for our sponsors. We have a great deal of respect for him and we are working hard to get the 20 team into the playoffs to make a run for the championship. We have a great deal of confidence in his abilities to do just that.



“At the same time it’s exciting to have Erik back to run fulltime with us starting next season. When a number of circumstances made it clear over the past few weeks that a second year for the 77 car was probably not viable at this time for Erik, we all agreed that we wanted to keep him in the Toyota racing family and felt it was the right time to make this transition. He is an exciting driver that has already proven to have the ability to compete at the highest level of our sport. He is also shown to be a great representative to our partners and we believe he is at the beginning of a long and successful career.”



Kenseth, who has raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup series since 2000, will likely be out at JGR after five seasons. The 45-year-old driver, who won the 2003 NASCAR Cup championship, has 38 career victories and tied with Kyle Busch for 19th on the all-time list. He's 11th in points this season.

Kenseth refused to speculate on whether he might be a candidate for the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports ride next season following Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s retirement.

“I probably already said too much about what I’m not doing next year, so I don’t really have anything to talk about what I am doing at this point," Kenseth told NBC. "At this point, I don’t have anything going on next year and am trying to get focused on running better and winning races.”