F1 abandons plans for 2019 Miami Grand Prix, focuses on 2020

Formula One's plans for a 2019 Miami Grand Prix have been abandoned due to time constraints, with 2020 the new target.

A second race in the United States, in addition to Austin, had been mooted for October next year as F1 sought further expansion.

However, a statement released on Monday revealed it would not be possible to "deliver the best possible wheel-to-wheel racing experience" within that timeframe.

Sean Bratches, F1's managing director of commercial operations, said: "We have made significant progress; however, these are complicated negotiations.

"While our preference would have been to race in Miami in 2019, there was always a point by which delivering the best possible wheel-to-wheel racing experience for our fans, drivers and teams wouldn't be possible in the time available.

"We have now reached that point as far as racing in Miami in 2019 is concerned.

"However, we are taking a long-term view and, as a result, we have decided, in consultation with the Miami authorities, to postpone sign-off until later in the summer, with the aim of running the first Formula One Miami Grand Prix in the 2020 season.

"We have always said that we wouldn't compromise on delivering the best possible race, for the people of Miami, our fans and the 1.8 billion people who watch F1 globally every year.

"If that meant waiting until 2020, that was far more preferable than signing off on a sub-optimal race track just to do a deal.

"We are committed to expansion in the US and to Miami in particular."