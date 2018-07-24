Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 abandons plans for 2019 Miami Grand Prix, focuses on 2020

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    24 Jul 2018, 00:36 IST
LewisHamilton - cropped
Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton

Formula One's plans for a 2019 Miami Grand Prix have been abandoned due to time constraints, with 2020 the new target.

A second race in the United States, in addition to Austin, had been mooted for October next year as F1 sought further expansion.

However, a statement released on Monday revealed it would not be possible to "deliver the best possible wheel-to-wheel racing experience" within that timeframe.

Sean Bratches, F1's managing director of commercial operations, said: "We have made significant progress; however, these are complicated negotiations.

"While our preference would have been to race in Miami in 2019, there was always a point by which delivering the best possible wheel-to-wheel racing experience for our fans, drivers and teams wouldn't be possible in the time available.

"We have now reached that point as far as racing in Miami in 2019 is concerned.

"However, we are taking a long-term view and, as a result, we have decided, in consultation with the Miami authorities, to postpone sign-off until later in the summer, with the aim of running the first Formula One Miami Grand Prix in the 2020 season.

"We have always said that we wouldn't compromise on delivering the best possible race, for the people of Miami, our fans and the 1.8 billion people who watch F1 globally every year.

"If that meant waiting until 2020, that was far more preferable than signing off on a sub-optimal race track just to do a deal.

"We are committed to expansion in the US and to Miami in particular."

Omnisport
NEWS
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton seeks to match Schumacher -...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Red Bulls steal show from Mercedes but...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo set to vanquish Monaco demons
RELATED STORY
Snore-mula One: Hamilton is right, Monaco needs a shake-up
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton and Bottas looking to build...
RELATED STORY
Is winter coming? Game of Thrones stars descend on Monaco
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton revels in 'toughest lap' as Ferrari...
RELATED STORY
Rins earns new two-year Suzuki deal
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton primed to stretch lead as Red Bulls...
RELATED STORY
Red Bull Kart Fight 2018: Hunt for the best amateur kart...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us