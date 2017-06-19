F1 confirm 2018 calendar with first triple-header

For the first time in Formula One history there will be races on three successive weekends during the 2018 season.

The 2018 Formula One season will see races on three successive weekends for the first time in the sport's history.

After the returning French Grand Prix on June 24, making its first appearance on the schedule since 2008, teams will head to the Red Bull Ring in Austria before concluding the hectic stretch at Silverstone on July 8.

Two weeks later the Hockenheimring makes its return to the calendar having been dropped for 2017 - the 21-race schedule leading to increased congestion.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been moved from June to April, while the Russian event switches to a September date that is one week before the race in Suzuka, Japan.

The China and Singapore grands prix remain subject to confirmation from the commercial rights holder.

F1 2018 season in full:

Australian Grand Prix - March 25

Chinese Grand Prix - April 8

Bahrain Grand Prix - April 15

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - April 29

Spanish Grand Prix - May 13

Monaco Grand Prix - May 27

Canadian Grand Prix - June 10

French Grand Prix - June 24

Austrian Grand Prix - July 1

British Grand Prix - July 8

German Grand Prix - July 22

Hungarian Grand Prix - July 29

Belgian Grand Prix - August 26

Italian Grand Prix - September 2

Singapore Grand Prix - September 16

Russian Grand Prix - September 30

Japanese Grand Prix - October 7

United States Grand Prix - October 21

Mexican Grand Prix - October 28

Brazilian Grand Prix - November 11

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - November 25