F1 Raceweek: Hamilton aims to repeat Rosberg Grand Slam feat - Azerbaijan GP in numbers

Nico Rosberg won the inaugural race in Azerbaijan and Lewis Hamilton will look to be just as dominant after his success in Canada.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 22:38 IST

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton completed a fourth career Grand Slam at the Canadian Grand Prix and will attempt to dominate again this weekend in Azerbaijan, where Nico Rosberg achieved that feat last year.

Hamilton took pole position, recorded the fastest lap and led the entire race to win in Montreal last time out, cutting world championship leader Sebastian Vettel's advantage to only 12 points.

Valtteri Bottas made it a Mercedes one-two at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where Vettel finished back in fourth to provide another twist in what has been an intriguing season so far.

The retired Rosberg won the inaugural race at the Baku City Circuit in 2016 - then under the guise of the European Grand Prix - en route to claiming the world title.

There will be a first Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner on Sunday and we look at the Opta numbers ahead of the eighth round of the season.

139 - If both Mercedes drivers make the podium in Baku and no Red Bull driver does, the constructors' champions will equal the Austrian team in terms of podium finishes in F1 on 139 - the fifth highest tally of all.

3 - Daniel Ricciardo has finished on the podium in three consecutive races and only needs one more to record his best run of top-three F1 finishes.

65 - Lewis Hamilton has equalled Ayrton Senna's tally of 65 pole position, three more and he will equal the overall record held by Michael Schumacher.

1 - Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has only passed the chequered flag in one of his five race starts for McLaren this season.

31 - Over the previous three seasons, Mercedes recorded 31 one-two finishes; the Canadian GP marked the first such result since Bottas replaced Rosberg.

4 - Hamilton recorded his fourth career Grand Slam in Canada, the same tally that Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell, Sebastian Vettel and Ayrton Senna managed. Only Michael Schumacher (5), Alberto Ascari (5) and Jim Clark (8) have more.