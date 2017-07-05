F1 Raceweek: Hamilton nearing record, Vettel needs best behaviour - Austrian GP in numbers

A look at the numbers behind this weekend's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix, with the help of Opta.

Daniel Ricciardo's victory in Azerbaijan a fortnight ago was overshadowed by a coming together between championship leader Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

In a moment of madness, the Ferrari driver swerved into his Mercedes rival, but he escaped further punishment for the incident after serving a 10-second stop-and-go penalty in Baku.

Vettel leads Hamilton by 14 points at the top of the drivers' standings ahead of this weekend's race in Austria, as the focus switches back to the track.

And there are plenty of milestones on the line at the Red Bull Ring, with Hamilton looking to grab a slice of Austrian history and Max Verstappen hoping to break a bad run.

With the help of Opta, we take a look at the numbers behind the Austrian Grand Prix.

66 - Hamilton (66) has now surpassed Ayrton Senna’s (65) tally of pole positions - he needs two more to equal the overall record held by Michael Schumacher (68).

25 - No Formula One driver has recorded pole positions at more circuits than Hamilton (25).

3 - Hamilton needs one more pole position to equal the record in Austria, which is shared by Nelson Piquet, Rene Arnoux and Niki Lauda (all of them with three).

4 - If Mercedes prevail in Austria they will become the first team to win there four times in a row.

3 - Valtteri Bottas could equal his best consecutive run of podium finishes (three, same as June-July 2014).

12 - Vettel is three penalty points away from reaching 12, which would mean a ban for one race.

3 - Ferrari have had two podium-less races in a row. If they fail to triumph on Sunday it would be their worst winless run of the season (three).

4 - After his win in Azerbaijan, Ricciardo has set a personal record of consecutive podiums in F1 (four).

10 - Ricciardo's win in Azerbaijan came from 10th on the grid - a driver had not won from so far back since Fernando Alonso in Valencia 2012, when he started from 11th on the grid.

6 - Verstappen is going through his worst run for Red Bull without a podium (six races) - if he fails to finish in Austria it will be the first time he has failed to complete three races in a row.

1 - Verstappen's second position in Austria last year was the first podium for an Austrian team (Red Bull) there in F1.

3 - Alain Prost is the driver with the most race wins in Austria in F1 (three - 1983, 1985, 1986).