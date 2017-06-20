F1 Raceweek: Hamilton sick of rollercoaster ride, Palmer under pressure

With the Azerbaijan Grand Prix upon us this weekend, we look at the big talking points in the Formula One paddock.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's win in Canada last time out means the Briton goes into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend capable of overhauling Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton is only 12 points behind his rival, but cannot afford a repeat of last year in Baku - when the race was known as the European Grand Prix - when he finished fifth, while Vettel was second behind Nico Rosberg.

The three-time world champion will hope his fortunes in the Azerbaijan capital improve this weekend and he can take home more than the 10 points he claimed 12 months ago as the championship battle hots up.

As the teams head to the Baku City Circuit, we take a look at the talk of the paddock.

HAMILTON STRIVING FOR CONSISTENCY

With Rosberg retired, many expected Hamilton to dominate in 2017 but that has been far from the case as he has struggled to get consistency from his Mercedes W08.

The Briton hopes his fortunes will change - starting in Baku - and he can move away from the uncertainty he has experienced so far.

"I think we've learned a lot from Monaco and I think we've learned a lot [from Canada]," he said.

"If we acquire the same diligence that we did in the past two weeks after every single race, even when we win, I'm pretty sure that we can continue to fight, and maybe not make the rollercoaster ride so up and down."