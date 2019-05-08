F1 Raceweek: Mercedes chasing one-two history - Spanish GP in numbers

Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton (L) and Valtteri Bottas (R)

Mercedes will be hoping to match an all-time Formula One record at the Spanish Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton has fond memories.

Reigning champion Hamilton slipped behind Silver Arrows team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the drivers' standings after the Finn triumphed in Baku last time out.

It was Mercedes' fourth successive one-two to start the season and history beckons if they can pull off the feat once more in Barcelona.

Hamilton will likely be confident of doing his part due to his strong recent record at the Spanish Grand Prix and, with the help of Opta, we bring you the key stats ahead of this weekend's race.

3 – If Charles Leclerc wins in Barcelona he will become the third-youngest driver to win an F1 race (21 years, six months and 26 days) after Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

4 – Hamilton could become just the fourth driver to win the Spanish Grand Prix three times in a row (Jackie Stewart 1969-1971, Mika Hakkinen 1998-2000, Michael Schumacher 2001-2004)

5 – If Mercedes record a one-two finish in Barcelona they would equal their best such streak and match the all-time record of five in succession.

6 – Schumacher is the only driver to have won the Spanish Grand Prix more times than Hamilton, who sits level with Hakkinen, Stewart, Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell on three.

7 – If Mercedes secure pole position in Barcelona it will be the joint-best streak at a single circuit for a team in F1 history, matching Ferrari's run at Suzuka (1998-2004) and Williams' at Silverstone (1991-1997).

75 – Of the 28 F1 races at the Circuit de Catalunya, 21 have been won by the driver who started on pole.

100 – The next driver to secure a maiden pole position will be the 100th different person to do so in F1.

1,000 – Daniel Ricciardo (992) will reach 1,000 points in F1 if he finishes sixth or better in Barcelona.