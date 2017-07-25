F1 Raceweek: New-look Hamilton a cut above in Budapest? Grosjean cooking up a storm

Lewis Hamilton has been posing with braided hair ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, while Romain Grosjean is launching a cookery book.

by Omnisport News 25 Jul 2017, 21:35 IST

Lewis Hamilton sports new haircut

Lewis Hamilton has been sporting a new haircut since his victory at Silverstone and Sebastian Vettel will looking to hit back at the Hungarian Grand Prix after his lead was trimmed to just a one point.

Hamilton claimed a record-equalling fifth British Grand Prix win and another memorable day on home soil got significantly better when championship leader Vettel finished seventh after suffering a late puncture.

The three-time world champion has since posed with braided hair ahead of the final race before the mid-season break at the Hungaroring, where Vettel could be tearing his hair out if he endures another setback.

We look at the Formula One stories that have emerged since Hamilton experienced more home comforts, including Romain Grosjean signing a new Haas deal and causing a stir by promoting a cookery book.

HAMILTON GEARING UP WITH BUDAPEST BRAIDS

There was a significant change in the driver standings when Hamilton topped the podium and Vettel had a day to forget in England.

Hamilton was a cut above at Silverstone and it is not only the standings which have a different look midway through the season after the Brit opted to braid his growing locks before making the trip to Budapest.

New everything, who dis?! A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

GROSJEAN COOKING UP A STORM

Like Hamilton, Grosjean also has reason to be cheerful after Haas confirmed that he and Kevin Magnussen will keep their seats next season.

Grosjean has also been busy preparing to launch a new cookery book, a project he has been working on with his wife, Marion.

The French driver will be hoping Haas can find the recipe for success in Hungary to offer food for thought for the rest of the season.

Hey guys, if you haven't done it yet, please help us choosing the cover of our new cooking book All details here: https://t.co/uVYVWpVd1s — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) July 23, 2017

THIRD TEST FOR KUBICA

Robert Kubica will get another chance to show he is ready for a Formula One comeback in Hungary next week.

The 32-year-old has not raced in F1 since 2010 after suffering severe arm injuries in a rallying accident.

Kubica got back behind the wheel for the World Rally Championship in 2013 and has twice tested the 2012 Renault recently as he eyes an F1 return.

Renault on Monday revealed that the Polish driver will be back on track in their 2017 car for a third test following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

