Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    F1 Raceweek: Ricciardo set to vanquish Monaco demons

    After disappointing experiences on his last two races in Monaco, Daniel Ricciardo is primed for a first win in the principality.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 22:46 IST
    23
    DanielRicciardo - cropped
    Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo after getting pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix

    Daniel Ricciardo will be out to vanquish his Monaco Grand Prix demons and claim a long-awaited victory in the principality on Sunday.

    After clinching his first podium on the famous circuit in 2014, Ricciardo felt he should have been on the top step in 2016, only for a bungled pit-stop to deny him glory.

    The Australian sat with no tyres on the car and lost valuable seconds to Lewis Hamilton, who went on to claim victory and leave the clearly furious Red Bull driver to settle for second.

    Ricciardo said he was "screwed" by his team, and he was again frustrated when, a year later, he was released into traffic in Q3 and missed out on a shot at pole position in qualifying.

    But this time around he has endured an error-free week, topping the timesheets in all three practice sessions before setting a new lap record of one minute, 10.810 seconds to ensure he will start from the front of the grid.

    A motivated Ricciardo said: "There is still a lot of fire in this belly. I've done everything I can so far, let's finish the job [on Sunday]. I'm pumped, it's been a good few days."

     

    VETTEL, HAMILTON NOT OPTIMISTIC

    Sebastian Vettel out-qualified championship leader Lewis Hamilton to take the place next to Ricciardo on the front row, but he is seemingly doubtful the Red Bull can be stopped.

    "It was expected that Red Bull would be quick here. They have a strong car, they have more downforce than everybody else. At this track we knew they would be strong," said Vettel.

    Hamilton regretted a sloppy last sector after being pipped by the German, but sounded resigned to missing out on a third straight win.

    "My first Q3 lap I was happy with. My last one I was 0.27s up and then I lost it all in the last sector so I wasn't necessarily happy with that," he said.

    "We knew what was going to happen this weekend. It still doesn't feel great, but it's just one race."

     

    VERSTAPPEN'S REDEMPTION MISSION

    Having been second to Ricciardo in every practice session, what looked to be a comfortable weekend for Max Verstappen turned into a nightmare.

    He clipped the barrier on his exit from the Swimming Pool complex and slammed into the wall during FP3, causing damage to his gearbox that ruled him out of Q1.

    Verstappen will start from the back of the grid and faces a huge challenge to work his way through the field at one of the tightest circuits on the calendar.

    Team principal Christian Horner branded it a "brutal lesson" and the 20-year-old will need to learn from the costly slip-ups that have blighted his season so far if he is to get in the points on Sunday.

     

    STANDINGS

    Drivers

    1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 95
    2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 78
    3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 58
    4. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 48
    5. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 47

    Constructors

    1. Mercedes 153
    2. Ferrari 126
    3. Red Bull 80
    4. Renault 41
    5. McLaren 40

    PREVIOUS WINNERS

    2017: Sebastian Vettel 
    2016: Lewis Hamilton
    2015: Nico Rosberg

    WEATHER FORECAST

    Conditions are expected to be similar to those in which Red Bull flourished, though winds are likely to be slightly higher.

    Ricciardo and Red Bull dominate Monaco practice
    RELATED STORY
    F1 Raceweek: Hamilton prepares to begin title defence in...
    RELATED STORY
    F1 Raceweek: Hamilton and Bottas looking to build...
    RELATED STORY
    F1 Raceweek: Hamilton sparks into life but McLaren...
    RELATED STORY
    Ricciardo optimistic as Red Bull show their speed
    RELATED STORY
    Alonso considered quitting F1 after troubled 2017
    RELATED STORY
    F1 2018 Pre-Season Report: Haas
    RELATED STORY
    Mercedes and Ferrari working as one team - Horner
    RELATED STORY
    Rafael Nadal gearing up to start 24 Hours of Le Mans
    RELATED STORY
    Red Bull reveal racing livery as Force India stay pretty...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...