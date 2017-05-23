F1 Raceweek: The (energy) drinks are on Lewis, baby joy for Kimi and Nico

We take a look at some of the main developments in the world of F1 ahead of this week's Monaco Grand Prix.

by Omnisport News 23 May 2017, 23:09 IST

Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory in the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula One visits its most glamorous stop this week, as round six of the 2017 season takes place in Monte Carlo.

This year, there is arguably more excitement ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix than usual, given the thrilling duel that has developed between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes driver Hamilton won this event in 2016 and is likely to be high on confidence after claiming victory in Spain earlier this month to reduce Vettel's lead in the drivers' championship to six points.

We take a look at some of the storylines to have emerged in the world of F1 since Hamilton's triumph in Barcelona on May 14.

ENERGISED HAMILTON THE MAN TO BEAT

While the lifestyles of F1 drivers may make many of us envious, no one can doubt the hard work and effort required from those competing at the highest level.

With that in mind, it is perhaps no surprise that Lewis Hamilton has his own signature energy drink, which hit the shelves last week.

Hamilton is certainly likely to be energised by the prospect of racing in Monaco. He has led in Monte Carlo for more laps than any other current driver.

Second on that list comes Fernando Alonso, a notable absentee this week as he competes in the Indy 500. Alonso's replacement for one race only, the previously retired Jenson Button, sits third.

#MONACOGP LAPS LED (Current Drivers)



167 Hamilton ( 2016)

153 Alonso

93 Button

85 Räikkönen

76 Vettel #F1FastFact #F1 pic.twitter.com/ncDR7x47fu — Formula 1 (@F1) May 23, 2017

HOME SWEET HOME FOR HULK

Monte Carlo serves as home for many of the drivers on the grid, including Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

"I scooter and bike around the track, sometimes through the tunnel," Hulkenberg explained ahead of this week's race.

"It is kind of weird to go home every night between sessions, but it is a nice change-up to the normal routine."

NEW ARRIVALS ON THE WAY

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen became a father for the second time last week as wife Minttu gave birth to a daughter, Rianna Angelia Milana.

And another Formula One world champion, last year's title-winner Nico Rosberg, is set to follow suit, after confirming on Sunday that he is expecting a second child with wife Vivian.

Nico, of course, emulated his father, Keke, by winning the world title. What price a third generation of the Rosberg family tasting success in 25-30 years' time?

Welcome Rianna Angelia Milana. Congratulations to Minttu, #Kimi7 and little Robin from all of us at Scuderia Ferrari. pic.twitter.com/miW1CmbW61 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 17, 2017

AND A NEW LOOK FOR HAAS

What better place to bring out a stylish new livery than Monaco? Haas will sport a revised design in Monte Carlo, with "sleek tones of gray" replacing the red portions of the car.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said of the new look: "It is for the whole year now.

"With the change in the size of the numbers and its positioning, we looked into making the entire car a little more visible."